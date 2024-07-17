Compared to Estimates, Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, down 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.72, compared to $4.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67, the EPS surprise was +1.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel : 1,138 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,091.48 $/ton.

: 1,138 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,091.48 $/ton. Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication : 2,978 $/ton compared to the 3,122.61 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,978 $/ton compared to the 3,122.61 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts. Shipments in Tons - External - Steel operations : 2,753.12 KTon versus 2,856.86 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,753.12 KTon versus 2,856.86 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment : 159.07 KTon versus 151.56 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 159.07 KTon versus 151.56 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted) : 388 $/ton versus 404.58 $/ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 388 $/ton versus 404.58 $/ton estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments : 2,372.86 KTon versus 2,410.02 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,372.86 KTon versus 2,410.02 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Metals Recycling - Ferrous : 1,507.23 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,504.07 KTon.

: 1,507.23 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,504.07 KTon. Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton : 1,943.58 KTon versus 1,976.44 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,943.58 KTon versus 1,976.44 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. External Net Sales- Steel : $3.13 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.

: $3.13 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change. External net sales- Metals Recycling : $586.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $530.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $586.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $530.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. External net sales- Steel Fabrication : $472.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $472.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.3%.

: $472.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $472.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.3%. External net sales- All Other: $441.14 million versus $293.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.2% change.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

