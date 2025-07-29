Compared to Estimates, Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Starbucks (SBUX) reported revenue of $9.46 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.3 billion, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Stores : 41,097 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 41,148.

: 41,097 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 41,148. Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth : -2% versus -1.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: -2% versus -1.9% estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth : 0% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

: 0% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.3%. Comparable store sales - YoY change : -2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -1.1%.

: -2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -1.1%. Net Revenues- North America : $6.93 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $6.93 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International : $1.53 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $1.53 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Net Revenues- Licensed stores- International : $465.1 million versus $467.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $465.1 million versus $467.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Net Revenues- Licensed stores- North America : $640.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $659.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.

: $640.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $659.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%. Net Revenues- Company-operated stores : $7.81 billion compared to the $7.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $7.81 billion compared to the $7.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Net Revenues- Licensed stores : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Net Revenues- Other : $537.9 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $471.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

: $537.9 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $471.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Net Revenues- Channel Development: $483.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $441.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Starbucks have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

