Compared to Estimates, Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported revenue of $7.24 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was -15.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Load factor : 78.5% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 78.5% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 36.89 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37.9 billion.

: 36.89 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37.9 billion. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 47 billion versus 46.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 47 billion versus 46.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 14.1 cents versus 14.19 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.1 cents versus 14.19 cents estimated by four analysts on average. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense : 12.04 cents versus 12.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.04 cents versus 12.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 15.41 cents versus 15.59 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15.41 cents versus 15.59 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax : 2.32 $/gal versus 2.34 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.32 $/gal versus 2.34 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel consumed : 570.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 569.05 Mgal.

: 570.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 569.05 Mgal. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items : 12.07 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.11 cents.

: 12.07 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.11 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $6.63 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $6.63 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Operating Revenues- Other : $573 million compared to the $647.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $573 million compared to the $647.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Southwest have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

