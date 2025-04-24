Compared to Estimates, Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Sonic Automotive (SAH) reported revenue of $3.65 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion, representing a surprise of +3.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Franchised Dealerships Segment- Unit Sales Volume- Used vehicles : 25,441 versus 26,604 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25,441 versus 26,604 estimated by two analysts on average. Franchised Dealerships - Total combined retail new and used vehicle unit sales - Total as reported : 53,523 versus 53,850 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 53,523 versus 53,850 estimated by two analysts on average. Powersports- Same store- Retail new vehicles : 850 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,017.

: 850 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,017. EchoPark Segment- Same Market- Unit Sales Volume- Used vehicles : 18,798 compared to the 18,487 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18,798 compared to the 18,487 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Wholesale vehicles : $82.70 million versus $77.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $82.70 million versus $77.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Total vehicles : $2.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $2.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Revenues- Used vehicles : $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion.

: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. Revenues- New vehicles : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $190.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $182.19 million.

: $190.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $182.19 million. Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair : $474.40 million versus $480.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $474.40 million versus $480.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Powersports : $34.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

: $34.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%. Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet: $22.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

