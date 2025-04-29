Compared to Estimates, Snap (SNAP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Snap (SNAP) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion, representing a surprise of +1.15%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 460 million versus 458.96 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.96 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.95.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 100.09 million.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.09 million.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 262 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 259.68 million.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $2.26 versus $2.29 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $1.17 compared to the $1.23 average estimate based on seven analysts.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $8.41 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.99.

Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel) : 5.06 billion versus 4.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Geographic Revenue- Europe : $224.02 million versus $231.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.

Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $307.51 million compared to the $321.62 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

Geographic Revenue- North America: $831.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $793.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

Shares of Snap have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

