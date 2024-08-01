Compared to Estimates, Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers : 33,257 compared to the 33,366 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 33,257 compared to the 33,366 average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers : 5,951 versus 5,826 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,951 versus 5,826 estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : -100 compared to the -142 average estimate based on three analysts.

: -100 compared to the -142 average estimate based on three analysts. ARPU - Sirius XM : $15.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.35.

: $15.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.35. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $138 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $138 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue : $400 million versus $415.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $400 million versus $415.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Revenue- Advertising revenue : $443 million versus $457.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $443 million versus $457.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Revenue- Equipment revenue : $47 million compared to the $47.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $47 million compared to the $47.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Sirius XM- Other revenue : $30 million compared to the $31.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.

: $30 million compared to the $31.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year. Revenue- Sirius XM- Total : $1.64 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $1.64 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total : $538 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $548.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Shares of Sirius XM have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.