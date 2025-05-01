Compared to Estimates, Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Sirius XM (SIRI) reported revenue of $2.07 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -15.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : -303 versus the four-analyst average estimate of -386.

: -303 versus the four-analyst average estimate of -386. Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers : 32,864 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,862.

: 32,864 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,862. Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers : 5,705 versus 5,687 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,705 versus 5,687 estimated by three analysts on average. Average self-pay monthly churn - Sirius XM : 1.6% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Sirius XM- Total : $1.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $1.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total : $487 million versus $482.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $487 million versus $482.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue : $1.47 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change. Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue : $39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue : $41 million compared to the $44.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

: $41 million compared to the $44.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.60 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $132 million compared to the $129.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $132 million compared to the $129.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $355 million compared to the $353.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

Shares of Sirius XM have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.