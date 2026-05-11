Compared to Estimates, Simon Property (SPG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Simon Property (SPG) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.17, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.98, the EPS surprise was +6.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio : 96% compared to the 96.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 96% compared to the 96.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Management fees and other revenues : $40.19 million versus $34.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.

: $40.19 million versus $34.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change. Revenue- Other income : $88.37 million versus $78.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.

: $88.37 million versus $78.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change. Revenue- Lease income : $1.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $1.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.48 versus $1.43 estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Simon Property performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Simon Property here>>>

Shares of Simon Property have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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