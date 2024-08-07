Compared to Estimates, Shopify (SHOP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Shopify (SHOP) reported revenue of $2.05 billion, up 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) : $67.2 billion compared to the $65.55 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $67.2 billion compared to the $65.55 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) : $169 million versus $155.95 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $169 million versus $155.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Shopify Plus contributed : $52 million compared to the $49.01 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $49.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. Gross Payments Volume (GPV) : $41.1 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.88 billion.

: $41.1 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.88 billion. Revenues- Merchant solutions : $1.48 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

: $1.48 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. Revenues- Subscription solutions : $563 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $533.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

: $563 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $533.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%. Gross Profit- Merchant solutions : $579 million compared to the $587 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $579 million compared to the $587 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. Gross Profit- Subscription solutions : $466 million versus $436.62 million estimated by 11 analysts on average.

Shares of Shopify have returned -18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

