Compared to Estimates, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) reported $6.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $3.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.46, the EPS surprise was +3.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group : 23 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 23 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group : 4,834 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,831.

: 4,834 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,831. Net sales- Paint Stores Group : $3.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $3.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Net sales- Consumer Brands Group : $770.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $740.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $770.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $740.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Net sales- Performance Coatings Group : $1.75 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $1.75 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Net sales- Administrative : $1.3 million versus $1.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.

: $1.3 million versus $1.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change. Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group : $954.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $934.29 million.

: $954.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $934.29 million. Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG) : $294.9 million versus $309.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $294.9 million versus $309.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG): $179.3 million versus $168.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

