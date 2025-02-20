Compared to Estimates, Shake Shack (SHAK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported $328.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328.85 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shack counts - Licensed : 250 versus 252 estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 250 versus 252 estimated by 11 analysts on average. Same-Shack sales growth : 4.3% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.

: 4.3% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.3%. Shack counts - Domestic company-operated : 329 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 329.

: 329 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 329. Shack counts - System-wide : 579 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 581.

: 579 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 581. Shack counts - International licensed : 206 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 208.

: 206 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 208. Shack counts - Domestic licensed : 44 compared to the 44 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 44 compared to the 44 average estimate based on nine analysts. Average weekly sales : $79 compared to the $76.52 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $79 compared to the $76.52 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Licensing : $12.05 million versus $12.07 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $12.05 million versus $12.07 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Revenue- Shack sales : $316.63 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $316.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $316.63 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $316.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Shack system-wide sales: $500.70 million compared to the $498.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

Shares of Shake Shack have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.