Compared to Estimates, Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported $316.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.83 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Shack sales growth : 4% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on 11 analysts. Shack counts - System-wide : 547 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 544.

: 547 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 544. Shack counts - Domestic company-operated : 311 compared to the 309 average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 311 compared to the 309 average estimate based on 11 analysts. Shack counts - Licensed : 236 versus 234 estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 236 versus 234 estimated by 11 analysts on average. Shack counts - Domestic licensed : 40 versus 40 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 40 versus 40 estimated by nine analysts on average. Shack counts - International licensed : 196 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 194.

: 196 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 194. Average weekly sales : $77 versus $76.55 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $77 versus $76.55 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Shack sales : $305.48 million compared to the $303.18 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

: $305.48 million compared to the $303.18 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Revenue- Licensing : $11.02 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $11.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $11.02 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $11.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Shack system-wide sales : $483.70 million compared to the $485.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.

Shares of Shake Shack have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

