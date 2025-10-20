Compared to Estimates, ServisFirst (SFBS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) reported revenue of $136.28 million, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was -5.8%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 35.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.5%.

: 35.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.5%. Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets : $17.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.39 billion.

: $17.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.39 billion. Credit card income : $2.41 million versus $2.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.41 million versus $2.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $133.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.64 million.

: $133.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.64 million. Total Non-interest income : $2.83 million compared to the $9.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.83 million compared to the $9.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income) : $2.41 million compared to the $2.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.41 million compared to the $2.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.32 million compared to the $2.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.32 million compared to the $2.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking : $1.86 million versus $1.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.86 million versus $1.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other Operating Income: $0.66 million compared to the $0.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ServisFirst here>>>

Shares of ServisFirst have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.