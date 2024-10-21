Compared to Estimates, Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Selective Insurance (SIGI) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was -17.16%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Underwriting expense ratio : 30.6% versus 30.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 30.6% versus 30.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Combined ratio : 99.5% versus 97.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 99.5% versus 97.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss and loss expense ratio : 68.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 66.8%.

: 68.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 66.8%. Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio : 99.2% versus 97.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 99.2% versus 97.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio : 122.1% compared to the 111.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 122.1% compared to the 111.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio : 83.2% versus 95.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 83.2% versus 95.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $1.11 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change. Revenues- Other income : $8.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.2%.

: $8.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.2%. Revenues- Net investment income earned : $117.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

: $117.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%. Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $129.30 million compared to the $125.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.

: $129.30 million compared to the $125.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year. Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $875.40 million versus $882.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $875.40 million versus $882.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $107.50 million compared to the $112.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.