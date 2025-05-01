Compared to Estimates, Schneider National (SNDR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Schneider National (SNDR) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio - Consolidated : 97% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 97.2%.

: 97% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 97.2%. Intermodal - Operating Ratio : 94.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.7%.

: 94.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.7%. Truckload - Operating Ratio : 95.9% versus 96.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 95.9% versus 96.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Logistics - Operating Ratio : 97.6% versus 98.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 97.6% versus 98.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Fuel surcharge : $143.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $143.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Revenues- Intermodal : $260.40 million compared to the $263.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $260.40 million compared to the $263.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenues- Logistics : $332 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $332 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues- Other : $88.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $88.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations : -$36.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$30.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

: -$36.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$30.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge) : $1.26 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenues- Truckload : $613.70 million compared to the $630.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.

: $613.70 million compared to the $630.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Network: $177.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

Shares of Schneider National have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

