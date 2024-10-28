Compared to Estimates, SBA Communications (SBAC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SBA Communications (SBAC) reported $667.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $3.32 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $668.95 million, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sites owned - International : 22,285 versus 22,411 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 22,285 versus 22,411 estimated by three analysts on average. Sites owned - Domestic : 17,477 compared to the 17,506 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17,477 compared to the 17,506 average estimate based on three analysts. Sites decommissioned - Total : -180 versus -93 estimated by two analysts on average.

: -180 versus -93 estimated by two analysts on average. Sites owned - Total : 39,762 versus 39,947 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 39,762 versus 39,947 estimated by two analysts on average. Sites built - Total : 147 compared to the 128 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 147 compared to the 128 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Site Development : $41.90 million versus $37.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $41.90 million versus $37.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Revenues- International Site Leasing : $160.84 million versus $166.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $160.84 million versus $166.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing : $464.86 million compared to the $462.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $464.86 million compared to the $462.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenues- Site Leasing : $625.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $628.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

: $625.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $628.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $2.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91.

: $2.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91. Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International) : $507.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.51 million.

: $507.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.51 million. Segment operating profit- Site Development: $9.51 million versus $10.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of SBA Communications have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

