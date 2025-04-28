Compared to Estimates, SBA Communications (SBAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, SBA Communications (SBAC) reported revenue of $664.25 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.16, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657 million, representing a surprise of +1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sites owned - Domestic : 17,447 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17,463.

: 17,447 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17,463. Sites owned - International : 22,262 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22,379.

: 22,262 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22,379. Sites built - Total : 67 compared to the 130 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 67 compared to the 130 average estimate based on two analysts. Sites owned - Total : 39,709 compared to the 39,875 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 39,709 compared to the 39,875 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Site Development : $48.04 million versus $37.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.4% change.

: $48.04 million versus $37.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.4% change. Revenues- International Site Leasing : $155.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $159.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $155.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $159.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing : $460.99 million compared to the $460.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $460.99 million compared to the $460.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenues- Site Leasing : $616.21 million compared to the $620.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $616.21 million compared to the $620.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $1.77 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05.

: $1.77 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05. Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International) : $500.73 million compared to the $504.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $500.73 million compared to the $504.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment operating profit- Site Development: $9.85 million compared to the $8.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of SBA Communications have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

