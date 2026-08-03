Compared to Estimates, Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Sally Beauty (SBH) reported revenue of $935.49 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +3.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply : 1.6% compared to the 1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1% average estimate based on two analysts. Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group : -2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -0.9%.

: -2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -0.9%. Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group : 1,320 versus 1,320 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,320 versus 1,320 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores at end-of-period - Total : 4,386 compared to the 4,402 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,386 compared to the 4,402 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply : 3,066 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,082.

: 3,066 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,082. Comparable sales growth - Consolidated : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply : $538.57 million versus $534.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $538.57 million versus $534.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $396.92 million compared to the $402 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>

Shares of Sally Beauty have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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