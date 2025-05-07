Compared to Estimates, Sabre (SABR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Sabre (SABR) reported revenue of $776.62 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Travel Solutions - Air Bookings : 82.44 million versus 85.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 82.44 million versus 85.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings : 13.92 million versus 13.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.92 million versus 13.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Hospitality Solutions - Central Reservations System Transactions : 30.77 million compared to the 30.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30.77 million compared to the 30.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Travel Solutions - Total Bookings : 96.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.02 million.

: 96.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.02 million. Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded : 165.83 million versus 167 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 165.83 million versus 167 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Hospitality Solutions : $85.21 million versus $83.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $85.21 million versus $83.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenue- Travel Solutions : $702.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $718.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $702.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $718.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue : $133.01 million versus $140 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.

: $133.01 million versus $140 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change. Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $569.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $578.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Shares of Sabre have returned +25.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.