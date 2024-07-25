Compared to Estimates, Ryder (R) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ryder (R) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $3.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion, representing a surprise of -2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.28 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $1.28 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions : $485 million compared to the $528.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year.

: $485 million compared to the $528.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year. Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $989 million versus $951.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $989 million versus $951.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel : -$352 million versus $353.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$352 million versus $353.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.48 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $1.48 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other : $176 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $176 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions : $635 million compared to the $698.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.3% year over year.

: $635 million compared to the $698.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.3% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations : -$272 million versus -$234.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$272 million versus -$234.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental : $244 million compared to the $254.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.

: $244 million compared to the $254.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease : $856 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $861.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $856 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $861.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services : $202 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $202 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions: $1.34 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.

Shares of Ryder have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.