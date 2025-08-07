Compared to Estimates, RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

RXO (RXO) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of -2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Eliminations : $-63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-39.71 million.

: $-63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-39.71 million. Revenue- Truck brokerage : $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.

: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenue- Complementary services : $457 million compared to the $439.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $457 million compared to the $439.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Managed transportation : $142 million versus $147.33 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $142 million versus $147.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Last mile : $315 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $292.52 million.

: $315 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $292.52 million. Gross margin- Complementary services : $104 million versus $101.3 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $104 million versus $101.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross margin- Truck brokerage: $148 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.75 million.

Here is how RXO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for RXO here>>>

Shares of RXO have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RXO INC (RXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.