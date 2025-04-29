Compared to Estimates, Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported $4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $2.71 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion, representing a surprise of -0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

APCD (Available passenger cruise days) : 12,657.99 Days compared to the 12,680.56 Days average estimate based on five analysts.

: 12,657.99 Days compared to the 12,680.56 Days average estimate based on five analysts. Net Yields : $258.83 compared to the $257.86 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $258.83 compared to the $257.86 average estimate based on four analysts. Occupancy Rate : 108.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 107.7%.

: 108.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 107.7%. Passenger Cruise Days : 13,768.33 Days versus 13,646.2 Days estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13,768.33 Days versus 13,646.2 Days estimated by four analysts on average. Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD : $129.54 compared to the $131.66 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $129.54 compared to the $131.66 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Cruise Costs per APCD : $151.44 compared to the $153.69 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $151.44 compared to the $153.69 average estimate based on three analysts. Passengers Carried : 2.24 million compared to the 2.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.24 million compared to the 2.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Onboard and other : $1.26 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $1.26 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.74 billion compared to the $2.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.