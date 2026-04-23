Compared to Estimates, Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Roper Technologies (ROP) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $5.16 for the same period compares to $4.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.97, the EPS surprise was +3.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Application Software : $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenue- Technology Enabled Products : $476.2 million versus $456.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $476.2 million versus $456.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenue- Network Software : $427.6 million compared to the $427.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $427.6 million compared to the $427.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- Application Software : $319.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $308.68 million.

: $319.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $308.68 million. Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products : $154.4 million compared to the $153.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $154.4 million compared to the $153.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Profit- Network Software: $173.8 million compared to the $181.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Roper Technologies here>>>

Shares of Roper Technologies have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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