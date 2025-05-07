Compared to Estimates, Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rockwell Automation (ROK) reported $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $2.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was +17.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Sales - Total Growth : -4% compared to the -6.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -4% compared to the -6.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Sales- Intelligent Devices : $896 million compared to the $849.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $896 million compared to the $849.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Sales- Lifecycle Services : $537 million compared to the $573.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $537 million compared to the $573.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Sales- Software & Control : $568 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $537.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $568 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $537.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices : $159 million versus $134.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $159 million versus $134.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services : $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.93 million.

: $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.93 million. Operating earnings- Software & Control: $171 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $134.75 million.

Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

