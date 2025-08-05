Compared to Estimates, RMR Group (RMR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, RMR Group (RMR) reported revenue of $154.73 million, down 24.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -23.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues- Management services : $42.72 million versus $45.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $42.72 million versus $45.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues- Advisory services : $1.12 million compared to the $1.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $1.12 million compared to the $1.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenues- Total reimbursable costs : $107.95 million versus $157.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.9% change.

: $107.95 million versus $157.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.9% change. Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues : $44.07 million compared to the $47.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.

: $44.07 million compared to the $47.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses: $87.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.5%.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of RMR Group have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR)

