Compared to Estimates, RLI Corp. (RLI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

RLI Corp. (RLI) reported $426.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.15 million, representing a surprise of +1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio- Total : 37.7% versus 38.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 37.7% versus 38.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss Ratio- Total : 51.9% compared to the 58.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 51.9% compared to the 58.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total : 89.6% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 89.6% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined Ratio - Property : 77.2% versus 107.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 77.2% versus 107.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Casualty : 98.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.7%.

: 98.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.7%. Combined Ratio - Surety : 78.8% compared to the 83% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 78.8% compared to the 83% average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned : $389.49 million compared to the $384.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.

: $389.49 million compared to the $384.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year. Net investment income : $36.69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $36.69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Net premiums earned- Property segment : $133.27 million compared to the $123.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year.

: $133.27 million compared to the $123.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year. Net premiums earned- Surety segment : $36.59 million compared to the $36.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $36.59 million compared to the $36.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Net premiums earned- Casualty segment: $219.64 million compared to the $223.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

