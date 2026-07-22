Compared to Estimates, RLI Corp. (RLI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

RLI Corp. (RLI) reported $463.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.81 million, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.9%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net operating expenses - Total : 40.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 39.2%.

: 40.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 39.2%. Net loss & settlement expenses - Total : 45.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.7%.

: 45.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.7%. Underwriting income (loss) - Total : 85.6% versus 88.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 85.6% versus 88.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Underwriting income (loss) - Surety : 87.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 89.1%.

: 87.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 89.1%. Underwriting income (loss) - Property : 56.8% versus 66.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 56.8% versus 66.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Underwriting income (loss) - Casualty : 99.3% compared to the 99.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 99.3% compared to the 99.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net operating expenses - Property : 35.2% compared to the 33.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 35.2% compared to the 33.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned : $417.1 million versus $411.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $417.1 million versus $411.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Net investment income : $46.04 million compared to the $42.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.

: $46.04 million compared to the $42.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year. Net premiums earned- Property : $123.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $123.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Net premiums earned- Surety : $36.39 million compared to the $38.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $36.39 million compared to the $38.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Net premiums earned- Casualty: $256.92 million versus $254.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for RLI Corp. here>>>

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.