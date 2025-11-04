Compared to Estimates, Revolve Group (RVLV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Revolve Group (RVLV) reported $295.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.79 million, representing a surprise of -1.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +118.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total orders placed : 2.3 million compared to the 2.3 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.3 million compared to the 2.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average order value : $306.00 compared to the $303.45 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $306.00 compared to the $303.45 average estimate based on four analysts. Active customers : 2.75 million compared to the 2.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.75 million compared to the 2.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world : $64.21 million compared to the $66.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $64.21 million compared to the $66.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- United States : $231.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $231.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Net Sales- FWRD : $40.99 million compared to the $42.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $40.99 million compared to the $42.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Net Sales- REVOLVE : $254.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $254.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Gross profit- FWRD : $18.41 million compared to the $15.9 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $18.41 million compared to the $15.9 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross profit- REVOLVE: $143.11 million compared to the $138.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Revolve Group have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

