Compared to Estimates, REV Group (REVG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2025, REV Group (REVG) reported revenue of $664.4 million, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647.12 million, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles : $157.2 million compared to the $159.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $157.2 million compared to the $159.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles : $507.4 million compared to the $487.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.

: $507.4 million compared to the $487.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year. Net Sales- Corporate & Other : $-0.2 million compared to the $-0.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

: $-0.2 million compared to the $-0.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles : $9 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $9 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles : $70.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.06 million.

: $70.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.06 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: $-9.8 million compared to the $-9.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of REV Group have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

