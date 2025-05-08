Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Restaurant Brands (QSR) reported $2.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.3%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion, representing a surprise of -2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Sales - PLK - Global : -4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -1%.

Comparable Sales - BK - Global : -1.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 0%.

Comparable Sales - FHS - Global : 0.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

Comparable Sales - TH - Global : -0.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.

Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $663 million compared to the $689.72 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services : $277 million versus $287.95 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs) : $54 million versus $53.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

System-wide sales- TH : $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

System-wide sales- BK : $2.70 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

System-wide sales- PLK : $1.48 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

System-wide sales- FHS : $322 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $315.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $322 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $315.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenues- INTL (International): $218 million compared to the $230.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

