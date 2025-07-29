Compared to Estimates, Republic Services (RSG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Republic Services (RSG) reported $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion, representing a surprise of -0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average yield : 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

: 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%. Revenue- Environmental solutions, net : $462 million compared to the $508.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $462 million compared to the $508.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenue- Recycling & Waste : $3.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion.

: $3.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion. Revenue- Collection- Total : $2.82 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $2.82 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Revenue- Collection- Small-container : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenue- Collection- Large-container : $794 million versus $810.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $794 million versus $810.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenue- Other- Other non-core : $100 million versus $100.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $100 million versus $100.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenue- Collection- Residential : $752 million compared to the $771.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $752 million compared to the $771.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenue- Transfer : $479 million versus $479.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $479 million versus $479.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenue- Landfill : $854 million versus $801.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $854 million versus $801.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales : $114 million versus $107.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $114 million versus $107.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenue- Environmental solutions: $478 million compared to the $504.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Republic Services have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

