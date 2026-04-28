Compared to Estimates, RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, RenaissanceRe (RNR) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $13.75, compared to -$1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $11.07, the EPS surprise was +24.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined Ratio : 73% versus 82.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 73% versus 82.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Property : 34.1% compared to the 54.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 34.1% compared to the 54.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty : 100.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 101.9%.

: 100.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 101.9%. Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year : 45.1% versus 52.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 45.1% versus 52.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty : 30.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.5%.

: 30.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.5%. Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty : 70.1% compared to the 68.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 70.1% compared to the 68.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio : 27.9% versus 29.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 27.9% versus 29.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty : $1.28 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.

: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $420.5 million compared to the $446.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $420.5 million compared to the $446.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net premiums earned- Property : $900.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%.

: $900.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%. Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures : $20.49 million versus $10.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $20.49 million versus $10.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenues- Net premiums earned: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.7% year over year.

Here is how RenaissanceRe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for RenaissanceRe here>>>

Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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