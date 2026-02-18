Compared to Estimates, Reliance (RS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Reliance (RS) reported $3.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $2.40 for the same period compares to $2.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80, the EPS surprise was -14.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average selling price per ton sold : $2,292.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,275.56.

: $2,292.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,275.56. Shipments (Tons sold) : 1.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.51 million.

: 1.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.51 million. Tons Sold - Aluminium : 77.1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 77.25 thousand.

: 77.1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 77.25 thousand. Tons Sold - Stainless steel : 69.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.95 thousand.

: 69.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.95 thousand. Tons Sold - Alloy : 27.9 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.06 thousand.

: 27.9 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.06 thousand. Tons Sold - Carbon steel : 1.25 million versus 1.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.25 million versus 1.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Carbon Steel : $1.92 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year. Net Sales- Alloy : $155.5 million versus $146.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $155.5 million versus $146.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Net Sales- Stainless Steel : $467.1 million compared to the $476.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $467.1 million compared to the $476.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Net Sales- Aluminium: $624.5 million versus $587.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

Here is how Reliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Reliance have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

