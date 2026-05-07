Compared to Estimates, Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Reinsurance Group (RGA) reported revenue of $6.66 billion, up 24.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.97, compared to $5.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.19, the EPS surprise was +12.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net premiums- U.S. and Latin America- Financial Solutions : $320 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.26 million.

: $320 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.26 million. Net investment income- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional : $288 million versus $296.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $288 million versus $296.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net premiums- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional : $1.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2 billion.

: $1.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. Other Revenues- Corporate and Other : $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.08 million.

: $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.08 million. Net investment income- Corporate and Other : $149 million versus $157.1 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $149 million versus $157.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other Revenues- EMEA Financial Solutions : $15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.98 million.

: $15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.98 million. Net investment income- EMEA Financial Solutions : $137 million compared to the $120.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $137 million compared to the $120.5 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net investment income- EMEA Traditional : $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.54 million.

: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.54 million. Net investment income : $1.7 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.

: $1.7 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $368 million versus $326.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +318.2% change.

: $368 million versus $326.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +318.2% change. Revenues- Net premiums : $4.6 billion compared to the $4.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $4.6 billion compared to the $4.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Investment related gains, net- Corporate and Other: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.69 million.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Reinsurance Group here>>>

Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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