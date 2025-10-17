Compared to Estimates, Regions Financial (RF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Regions Financial (RF) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 57.2% compared to the 56.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 57.2% compared to the 56.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.6% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.8% versus 10.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 10.8% versus 10.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $140.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $141.18 billion.

: $140.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $141.18 billion. Non-performing assets : $788 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $850.99 million.

: $788 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $850.99 million. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $770 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $842.99 million.

: $770 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $842.99 million. Leverage Ratio : 9.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.7%.

: 9.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.7%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $659 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $645.45 million.

: $659 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $645.45 million. Net Interest Income : $1.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.

: $1.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.27 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>

Shares of Regions Financial have returned -14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.