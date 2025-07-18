Compared to Estimates, Regions Financial (RF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Regions Financial (RF) reported $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 56% versus 56.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 56% versus 56.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.

: 10.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10.7%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $139.66 billion compared to the $139.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $139.66 billion compared to the $139.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Non-performing assets : $808 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $899.1 million.

: $808 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $899.1 million. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $792 million versus $885.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $792 million versus $885.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 9.7% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.7% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.8% versus 12.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.8% versus 12.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $646 million compared to the $621.4 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $646 million compared to the $621.4 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income : $1.26 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.27 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.