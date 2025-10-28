Compared to Estimates, Regeneron (REGN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Regeneron (REGN) reported $3.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $11.83 for the same period compares to $12.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion, representing a surprise of +4.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US : $67.7 million compared to the $57.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.

: $67.7 million compared to the $57.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year. Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)(EYLEA HD and EYLEA)- US : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.7% year over year.

: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.7% year over year. Revenues- Libtayo- ROW : $146.1 million versus $123.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.3% change.

: $146.1 million versus $123.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.3% change. Revenues- EYLEA- United States : $680.6 million compared to the $685.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $680.6 million compared to the $685.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Libtayo- Total : $365.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $370.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

: $365.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $370.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%. Revenues- Collaboration : $1.97 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

: $1.97 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. Revenues- Other Revenue : $198.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.6%.

: $198.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.6%. Revenues- Net product sales : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year. Revenues- Total Bayer collaboration revenue : $344.8 million compared to the $387.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.

: $344.8 million compared to the $387.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year. Revenues- Total Sanofi collaboration revenue : $1.62 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change. Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)(EYLEA HD and EYLEA)- Total : $1.97 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change.

: $1.97 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change. Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $4.86 billion versus $4.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.2% change.

Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Regeneron have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

