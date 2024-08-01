Compared to Estimates, Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Regeneron (REGN) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $11.56 for the same period compares to $10.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion, representing a surprise of +4.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US : $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US : $56.10 million versus $40.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.5% change.

: $56.10 million versus $40.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.5% change. Revenues- Evkeeza- US : $31 million versus $24.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.2% change.

: $31 million versus $24.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.2% change. Revenues- Libtayo- ROW : $115 million versus $109.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.1% change.

: $115 million versus $109.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.1% change. Revenues- Net product sales : $1.92 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenues- Other Revenue : $104.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $110.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.8%.

: $104.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $110.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.8%. Revenues- Collaboration : $1.52 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change. Total Sanofi collaboration revenue : $1.15 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.15 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Bayer collaboration revenue : $375.10 million versus $375.33 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $375.10 million versus $375.33 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Libtayo- Total : $297.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $284.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.6%.

: $297.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $284.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.6%. Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total : $3.56 billion versus $3.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.

: $3.56 billion versus $3.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change. Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- Total : $191.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%.

Shares of Regeneron have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

