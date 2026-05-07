Compared to Estimates, Realty Income Corp. (O) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Realty Income Corp. (O) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +3.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable) : $1.44 billion versus $1.4 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.4 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change. Revenue- Rental (reimbursable) : $97.49 million compared to the $84.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $97.49 million compared to the $84.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable) : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.33 compared to the $0.41 average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>

Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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