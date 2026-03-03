Compared to Estimates, Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) reported $417 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of -$0.28 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was -211.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- High-Yield Pulp : $28 million versus $21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $28 million versus $21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Paperboard : $44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.5 million.

: $44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.5 million. Revenues- Cellulose Commodities : $94 million versus $72.2 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $94 million versus $72.2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Cellulose Specialties : $249 million versus $228.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $249 million versus $228.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Biomaterials : $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.05 million.

: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.05 million. Revenues- Eliminations : $-8 million compared to the $-7 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-8 million compared to the $-7 million average estimate based on two analysts. EBITDA from continuing operations- Cellulose Specialties : $70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.5 million.

: $70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.5 million. EBITDA from continuing operations- Cellulose Commodities : $-7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-6 million.

: $-7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-6 million. EBITDA from operations- Corporate : $-18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-14 million.

: $-18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-14 million. EBITDA from operations- Paperboard : $4 million versus $3 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4 million versus $3 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBITDA from operations- High-Yield Pulp : $-5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-5 million.

: $-5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-5 million. EBITDA from continuing operations- Biomaterials: $-1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3 million.

Here is how Rayonier Advanced Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials have returned +21% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

