Compared to Estimates, Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported $3.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. EPS of $2.83 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.76, the EPS surprise was +2.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management : $282.4 billion versus $284.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $282.4 billion versus $284.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Private Client Group Asset Under Management : $1.7 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.7 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Interest-Earning Assets : $82.41 billion versus $82.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $82.41 billion versus $82.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees : $2.02 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Revenues- Interest income : $960 million compared to the $965.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $960 million compared to the $965.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- Investment banking : $279 million compared to the $215.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.2% year over year.

: $279 million compared to the $215.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.2% year over year. Net interest Income : $557 million compared to the $539.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.

: $557 million compared to the $539.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year. Revenues- Other : $53 million versus $41.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.

: $53 million versus $41.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change. Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues : $643 million compared to the $626.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $643 million compared to the $626.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Revenues- Account and service fees : $311 million compared to the $305.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $311 million compared to the $305.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Private Client Group- Asset Management and Related Administrative Fees: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

Here is how Raymond James Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Raymond James Financial here>>>

Shares of Raymond James Financial have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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