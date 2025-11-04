Compared to Estimates, Rapid7 (RPD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Rapid7 (RPD) reported revenue of $217.96 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.01 million, representing a surprise of +0.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Annualized recurring revenue : $837.73 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $840.49 billion.

: $837.73 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $840.49 billion. Number of customers : 11,618 versus 11,694 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11,618 versus 11,694 estimated by two analysts on average. ARR per customer : $72,100.00 versus $71,939.58 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $72,100.00 versus $71,939.58 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Professional services : $7.81 million versus $6.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

: $7.81 million versus $6.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change. Revenue- Products : $210.15 million versus $209.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $210.15 million versus $209.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services : $1.62 million versus $1.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1.62 million versus $1.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products: $158.24 million versus $158.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Rapid7 have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

