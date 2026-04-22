Compared to Estimates, Range Resources (RRC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Range Resources (RRC) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 19.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919.26 million, representing a surprise of +10.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net production per day - Natural Gas : 1,508.84 Mcf/D compared to the 1,553.79 Mcf/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1,508.84 Mcf/D compared to the 1,553.79 Mcf/D average estimate based on six analysts. Net production per day - Oil : 8,239.00 BBL/D versus 5,661.48 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 8,239.00 BBL/D versus 5,661.48 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Net production per day - Natural Gas Equivalent : 2,207.44 Mcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,251.98 Mcfe/D.

: 2,207.44 Mcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,251.98 Mcfe/D. Net production per day - NGLs : 108.19 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 110.06 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 108.19 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 110.06 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average. Average realized prices after hedges - Natural Gas : $4.85 versus $4.56 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $4.85 versus $4.56 estimated by five analysts on average. Average realized prices after hedges - NGLs : $26.62 versus $24.49 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $26.62 versus $24.49 estimated by four analysts on average. Average realized prices after hedges - Oil : $58.41 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.46.

: $58.41 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.46. Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - Natural Gas : $5.18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.82.

: $5.18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.82. Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - NGLs : $26.62 versus $24.88 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $26.62 versus $24.88 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales : $1.01 billion compared to the $929.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.6% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $929.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.6% year over year. Revenues and other income- Brokered natural gas, marketing and other : $57.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $57.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components- Natural gas sales: $704.08 million compared to the $655.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.6% year over year.

Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Range Resources here>>>

Shares of Range Resources have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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