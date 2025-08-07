Compared to Estimates, Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ralph Lauren (RL) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $3.77 for the same period compares to $2.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +4.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Net revenues- North America : $656.2 million versus $645.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $656.2 million versus $645.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing : $34.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $34.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Geographic Net revenues- Asia : $474 million compared to the $434.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.

: $474 million compared to the $434.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Europe : $554.5 million versus $539.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

: $554.5 million versus $539.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change. Net revenues- Retail : $1.2 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

: $1.2 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Net revenues- Wholesale: $483.5 million versus $462.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ralph Lauren here>>>

Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.