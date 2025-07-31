Compared to Estimates, Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Quanta Services (PWR) reported $6.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $2.48 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43, the EPS surprise was +2.06%.

Total Backlog : $35.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.11 billion.

: $35.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.11 billion. Backlog - Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions : $5.56 billion compared to the $5.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.56 billion compared to the $5.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog - Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions : $30.28 billion versus $30.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $30.28 billion versus $30.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions : $1.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $1.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions : $5.46 billion versus $5.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +122.6% change.

: $5.46 billion versus $5.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +122.6% change. Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions : $552.62 million compared to the $528.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $552.62 million compared to the $528.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions : $90.7 million compared to the $95.1 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $90.7 million compared to the $95.1 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and non-allocated costs: $-273.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-227.74 million.

Shares of Quanta Services have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

