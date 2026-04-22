Compared to Estimates, QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

QCR Holdings (QCRH) reported $90.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.65 million, representing a surprise of -3.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.8%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin (GAAP) : 3.2% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 57.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.4%.

: 57.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.4%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $8.64 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.64 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Gains on sales of residential real estate loans : $0.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.59 million.

: $0.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.59 million. Total noninterest income : $22.95 million versus $26.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $22.95 million versus $26.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Deposit service fees : $1.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.2 million.

: $1.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.2 million. Capital markets revenue : $10.7 million versus $12.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $10.7 million versus $12.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) : $76.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.19 million.

: $76.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.19 million. Net Interest Income: $67.44 million compared to the $66.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for QCR Holdings here>>>

Shares of QCR Holdings have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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