Compared to Estimates, PVH (PVH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2025, PVH (PVH) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $3.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +27.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue by Segment- Americas : $684 million compared to the $657.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $684 million compared to the $657.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue by Segment- Asia-Pacific (APAC) : $335.2 million versus $321.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $335.2 million versus $321.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Segment- Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) : $1.05 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.

: $1.05 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. Revenue by Segment- Licensing : $99.5 million versus $99.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $99.5 million versus $99.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Brand- Calvin Klein : $980 million versus $920.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $980 million versus $920.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Revenue by Brand- Heritage Brands : $51.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $51.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenue by Brand- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of PVH have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

