Compared to Estimates, PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, PulteGroup (PHM) reported revenue of $3.89 billion, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was +4.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Selling Price - Total : $570 versus $561.97 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $570 versus $561.97 estimated by five analysts on average. Net New Orders in Units - Total : 7,765 compared to the 8,475 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 7,765 compared to the 8,475 average estimate based on five analysts. Closings (units) - Total : 6,583 versus 6,634 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6,583 versus 6,634 estimated by five analysts on average. Unit Backlog - Total : 11,335 versus 11,994 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 11,335 versus 11,994 estimated by five analysts on average. Backlog Value - Total : $7.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.70 billion.

: $7.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.70 billion. Net New Orders (Value) - Total : $4.48 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.48 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Homebuilding- Home sale revenues : $3.75 billion versus $3.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $3.75 billion versus $3.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Revenues- Financial Services : $90.83 million compared to the $90.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $90.83 million compared to the $90.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Revenues- Homebuilding : $3.80 billion compared to the $3.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

: $3.80 billion compared to the $3.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Homebuilding- Land sale revenues : $52.55 million compared to the $36.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.2% year over year.

: $52.55 million compared to the $36.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.2% year over year. Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding : $645.28 million compared to the $636.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $645.28 million compared to the $636.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services: $35.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.97 million.

Shares of PulteGroup have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

