Compared to Estimates, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) reported $211.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to -$1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.19, the EPS surprise was +116.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Net product revenue : $130.96 million versus $107.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $130.96 million versus $107.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Revenues- Royalty revenue : $70.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $70.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza : $35.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.3%.

: $35.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.3%. Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna: $50.7 million versus $49.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.6% change.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of PTC Therapeutics have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

