Compared to Estimates, The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reported revenue of $5.95 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.35, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 billion, representing a surprise of +1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest margin : 2.8% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2.8% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 59% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.3%.

: 59% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.3%. Total nonperforming assets : $2.3 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.3 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $518.13 billion compared to the $512.95 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $518.13 billion compared to the $512.95 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $135.67 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $134.56.

: $135.67 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $134.56. Leverage Ratio : 9.2% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.2% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $2.14 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 risk-based ratio : 12% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Total capital risk-based : 13.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.1%.

: 13.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.1%. Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP) : $3.68 billion compared to the $3.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $3.68 billion compared to the $3.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Noninterest Income: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

